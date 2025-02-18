Nigeria: Family of Dead Teenager Alleges Torture, Say Police Complicit, Petition Ondo Chief Judge

The petition before the Ondo State Chief Judge is to investigate the untimely death of 17-year-old Tolu Bobade after the Police arrested him on 14 February in Ifon

The family of Tolu Bobade, the young man allergy tortured to death by police in Ifon, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, has petitioned the Ondo State Chief Judge, Aiyedun Odusola, demanding justice for the victim.

Dupe Bobade signed the petition, dated 17 February, titled "Petition for Justice in the Case of Late Master Tolu Bobade," on behalf of the family.

The petition drew the attention of the Chief Judge to the fact that Master Tolu Bobade, aged 17, met his untimely death under circumstances that contravene the laws of Nigeria.

The petition noted that Master Bobade was arrested on 14 February by officers of the Ifon Police Division under the directive of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Isadare Funminiyi.

It further alleged that during his detention, he was subjected to severe torture, leading to his death on 15 February.

"In a grievous attempt to obscure their misconduct, the officers transported his lifeless body to Adelabu Hospital in Ifon, where it was rejected," the petition read. "Subsequently, they moved his remains to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Owo, where it was deposited in the morgue on their own without the knowledge of the family."

Legal Ramifications

The Bobade family drew the attention of the Chief Judge to the fact that the actions of the police at the Ifon Division directly violate Nigeria's legal statutes, which unequivocally prohibit torture and custodial abuse: The petition cited the Anti-Torture Act, 2017, specifically Section 1, which mandates that all persons, including suspects and detainees, must be treated with respect for their inherent dignity and that no individual shall be subjected to physical or mental torture.

It further noted that Section 2 of the Act defined torture as any act by which severe pain or suffering, whether physical or mental, is intentionally inflicted to obtain information, punish, or coerce, just as Section 3 emphasises that no exceptional circumstances, including a state of war or internal political instability, may be invoked to justify torture. It added that Section 8 stipulates that any person who commits torture is liable on conviction to imprisonment for up to 25 years.

Family demands

The Bobade family demanded an immediate and thorough investigation into the circumstances of Master Bobade's arrest, detention, and death. They also urged the authorities to prosecute all officers involved in the torture and death of Tolu in line with the Anti-Torture Act and the ACJA.

The petition reads, "The Bobade family seeks solace in the assurance that justice will prevail, not only to honour the memory of Tolu [Bobade] but also to reinforce the rule of law and deter future violations.

"We place our trust in your esteemed office to ensure that justice is served."

The protest

It will be recalled that the death of Master Bobade resulted in a protest from the youths of the town on Saturday and Sunday, which snowballed into arson and destruction of property.

The protesters razed the police station at Ifon after they chased away police officers at the station. There was also a violent clash between the protesters and the police team deployed to restore peace to the town.

Police react

Although the violence has abated and peace returned to the town, Police Commissioner Wilfred Afolabi condemned the action of the mob, saying those involved in the destruction of property would face the law.

Upon receiving the report, the commissioner immediately visited Ifon to assess the situation and the extent of the damage. Mr Afolabi expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and assured them that a thorough investigation was underway. He emphasised that anyone who has broken the law will be held accountable.

Furthermore, the commissioner urged residents to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands, as this would only further disrupt the peace in the state.