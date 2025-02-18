Malawi: Some Youth in Karonga Gang Against Chakwera Over SONA 'It Is a Mocking to Us'

Some irate youths in Karonga the northern border district of Malawi, on Monday described President Lazarus Chakwera's State Of National Address (SONA) as a mocking to the district.

Speaking at press conference organized by Karonga Youths for Justice and Development (KYJD) at Baka community ground, the youths said almost all the mentioned projects are just on paper.

KYJD executive director, Steven Simsokwe for example mentioned about Ilola irrigation which he said is dead but was dumfounded to learn from Chakwera through SONA that it has been resurrected.

Apart from that, Simsokwe also attacked Chakwera for telling the nation that his government has resurrected Karonga airport while he is aware that the flights using the area are for the officials working at Kayerekera Uranium Mine.

"Chakwera and his government should not taking us as stupid. His government has done nothing here apart lips projects. The projects he was boasting of in his SONA are on paper not on the ground. Apart from, Lotus Resources, a company doing its mining activities at Kayerekera Uranium Mine is the one using Karonga airport just as Paladin and government has done nothing on it," he said.

About the multi-billion Karonga water project that Chakwera mentioned in his SONA as one of the mega development facility his government has done in the district, Simsokwe trashed the claim.

According to him, the project was initiated by Peter Mutharika and when was on opposition side, Chakwera and his MCP vehemently opposed.

"Maybe they have forgotten, it was the same MCP under Chakwera tried hard to block the project when they were on opposition side. However Mutharika and his government pushed it," he lamented.

Concurring with Simsokwe, Michael Kalinga told journalists that only DPP under Peter Mutharika managed to change the face of Karonga with number of projects.

"DPP brought number of projects here for example Karonga roundabout-Songwe border road, Ngala Technical college, new structures at Karonga Teachers College in just mentioning a few," he said.

The youths said MCP officials are just good at distributing K2000 to the residents in their rallies.

"DPP officials like Jappie Mhango were serious on the ground during their time, unlike what we are witnessing today," they added.

They then attacked DPP MPs who have joined MCP such as Chitipa Wenya MP, Welani Chilenga and Karonga North MP Mungasulwa Mwambande saying they're fortune seekers.

"Maybe they have done something wrong and their decision is a cover up. However, everyone is sick and tired of Chakwera as well as his government here," they said

Government spokesperson, Moses Kunkuyu was not picking up our calls when contacted.