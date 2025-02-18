Kenya: DCI Arrests 2 Suspected Al Shabaab Operatives Plotting to Abduct Foreigners in Mandera

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested two suspected Al Shabaab operatives accused of plotting to abduct foreigners at a sewer line construction site in Mandera.

According to the anti-graft agency, Isaac Abdi Mohamed alias Kharan Abdi Hassan had recently sneaked into the country from El-ade in Somalia and forged a number of documents to identify as a Kenyan.

The DCI stated that "on keen scrutiny and thorough interrogation, it was discovered that the suspect was to pay Sh100,000 to his local associate, who would assist in the abduction exercise before he and another, Noor Yacob Ali, 29 facilitated the to-be victims' movement to El-ade at a Sh 300,000 fee."

Detectives conducted another operation Tuesday morning, where Yacob Ali was cornered and arrested at Metameta area within Mandera.

"The two have been booked in custody undergoing further interrogation ahead of their arraignment for being members of a terrorist group, which is a serious offence under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA)."

The arrests come after five chiefs were kidnapped early this month by suspected members of Al-Shabaab in Elwak, Mandera.

Authorities reported that the administrators were traveling to Elwak when they were ambushed and abducted by the militants between Bamba Owla and Ires Suki.

Consequently, President Ruto directed the National Police Service (NPS) to take immediate action to secure the North Eastern region

The Al Shabaab militia demanded a KSh7 million ransom for five chiefs kidnapped from Northern Kenya.