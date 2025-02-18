Nigeria: Over 35,000km of Federal Roads Require Alternative Funding - Minister

The Minister of State for Works, Muhammad Bello Goronyo, has revealed that over 35,000 kilometres of Nigeria's Federal Government road network will require alternative funding arrangements, as budgetary allocations alone have proven inadequate over the years.

Goronyo made this statement during a visit to the Kogi State Field Office of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in Lokoja, alongside the MD/CEO, Engr. Chukwumeka Agbasi. This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Mohammed A. Ahmed.

The Minister reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration's commitment to fixing all federal roads to reduce unemployment, crime, and insecurity.

Goronyo said, "Let me commend President Tinubu, GCFR, for his determination. I have never seen a President so committed to sustaining physical assets nationwide. The administration prioritizes various road projects across the country, which reflects his patriotism. These projects aim to improve the economy and reduce unemployment, poverty, and crime. We are seeing the Super Highways from Ilelah to Sokoto to Badagry and another from Lagos to Calabar."

Commending FERMA staff for their dedication despite challenges like insecurity and inadequate funding, Goronyo noted that Nigerians have praised their work. He urged them to be patient regarding their entitlements, stating that requests for salary adjustments have been forwarded to the Salaries, Income, and Wages Commission for approval.

On road maintenance funding, Goronyo emphasized the need for alternative sources:

"About 35,000 kilometres of roads cannot be funded and maintained overnight. We must explore new funding alternatives to sustain our road infrastructure," he said.

He assured that the government remains focused on completing projects efficiently through rigorous oversight and ensuring contractor compliance.

The Minister called on all stakeholders to support the administration's 8-point Renewed Hope Agenda, urging everyone to prioritize national interest.

Earlier, FERMA's MD/CEO, Engr. Chukwumeka Agbasi, commended the Ministry's determination to achieve the President's agenda, particularly regarding road infrastructure. He informed staff that there would be a salary increase before the end of the year and encouraged continued cooperation to meet the Ministry's goals.

In his remarks, Engineer Muktar Abdurahim, Officer in Charge of the Kogi Field Office, reported that the office has 37 staff members--25 permanent and 12 casual workers. He noted that Kogi State has 16 Federal Government roads spanning 1,263 kilometres and confirmed that the 2024 nationwide floods did not affect any of these roads.

Abdurahim further disclosed that five of the six ongoing road projects in the state have been completed, with the remaining one at 60% completion. However, he highlighted challenges such as insecurity and rising costs of construction materials.

Also speaking, the Director of North Central Zone I, Engr. Omotayo Awodun, praised the Federal Government's commitment to road infrastructure and commended the Minister's innovative leadership, emphasizing new techniques and stricter supervision being implemented across the country.