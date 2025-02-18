Liberia: NEC to Enforce Section 3.5 of Liberia's New Elections Law in Nimba By-Election

Ganta — The National Elections Commission (NEC) has announced that all eligible voters in Nimba County who have lost, damaged, or misplaced their voter registration cards will be required to pay a mandatory fee of $5.00 USD to obtain a replacement ahead of the April 2025 senatorial by-election.

Milton Paye, Upper Nimba's NEC Magistrate, made the disclosure on Monday during an interview on a local radio station. He clarified that the regulation applies specifically to biometric voter registration cards issued during the 2023 general elections.

According to Magistrate Paye, affected citizens must make the payment--either in USD or its equivalent in Liberian dollars at the prevailing exchange rate--to the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) at its local offices before they can receive a replacement card. The deadline for obtaining a new card is April 22, 2025, the date of the by-election.

The enforcement of this policy, Paye explained, is in line with Section 3.5(2) of Liberia's New Elections Law, which states:

"In the event of loss or destruction of voter registration cards, and after proof has been established, the registrar shall issue a new card for a minimum fee of Five ($5.00) dollars to be paid to Internal Revenue."

The voter card replacement exercise will run for five days, from March 20 to March 25, 2025, at NEC's two magisterial offices in Sanniquellie and Tappita.

While NEC's decision aligns with legal provisions and could contribute to local revenue generation, concerns remain over the potential impact on voter turnout. Many citizens continue to struggle with economic constraints, raising fears that some registered voters may be unable to afford the replacement fee, potentially disenfranchising them in the upcoming by-election.