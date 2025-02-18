Zimbabwe: Mafume to Appear Before Commission

Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume, is set to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into the city's affairs today as he continues to testify before the panel.

Mayor Mafume has appeared before the Commission on several occasions to answer questions on various issues, including his involvement in council affairs and his source of wealth.

The Commission, led by retired High Court judge, Justice Maphios Cheda, is investigating corruption, misgovernance and financial irregularities within Harare City Council