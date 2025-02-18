Kenya: Sudan's Militia Backed Factions Agree to Form Parallel Govts

18 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The warring factions in Sudan's two-year-long civil war are expected to announce parallel governments.

Delegates representing various members of the coalition of Sudanese political entities are currently at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), where they will sign the founding charter of a new 'peace and unity government' aligned with the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary.

The alliance includes a faction of the opposition National Umma Party, several armed groups, and former members of the nation's civilian government.

The civil war between two major rival factions of Sudan's military government--the Sudanese Armed Forces under Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Janjaweed leader Hemedti--began during Ramadan in April 2023.

