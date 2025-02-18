Nigeria: Edwin Clark Prominent Ijaw Leader Is Dead

18 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

The Ijaw leader died on Monday night at the age of 97 years.

A former Federal Commissioner for Information, Edwin Clark, is dead, his family has announced on Tuesday.

Mr Clark, a prominent leader of Ijaw ethnic nationality, died on Monday, according to a statement by C. C. Clark, a professor on behalf of the family.

He said the Ijaw leader was 97 years old.

Until his death, Mr Clark led the Pan Niger Delta Forum, an organisation of the people of Niger Delta dedicated to promoting and fostering inter-ethnic harmony and security in the region.

...Details later

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.