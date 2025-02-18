Zimbabwe: Tawanda Nyambirai Takes Control of Ecocash Holdings, Announces Board Changes

Prominent businessman Tawanda Nyambirai has taken over a controlling stake in EcoCash Holdings, thereby prompting changes to the company's board.

The move comes after a major restructuring exercise last year.

This saw Econet Wireless absorbing several of EcoCash's key businesses, including its mobile money service, VAYA Technologies, and insurance units.

Steward Bank now remains the only subsidiary under EcoCash Holdings following the shake-up.

In a social media post, Nyambirai confirmed that he has reclaimed ownership of the bank.

"I am happy that I have now bought Steward Bank back and look forward to continued support from everyone."

This acquisition marks a significant shift in leadership and the direction of EcoCash Holdings, with Nyambirai now steering the ship.