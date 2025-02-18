Namibia: Woman Drowns, Man Dies By Suicide in Oshikoto Region

A 62-year-old woman allegedly drowned in a river at Iikokola village in the Oshikoto region's Onayena constituency on Saturday.

The Namibian Police's acting regional commander, deputy commissioner James Nandapo, said the incident happened around 10h05 and the deceased was identified as Selma Newaya.

Nandapo said the woman left her house on Friday morning to go to Onyaanya village to attend a funeral service.

In the afternoon when she had not returned home, her daughter contacted her to find out how far she was, and the mother responded that she was on her way home and was busy crossing a body of water at Iikokola village.

"After some time when she did not arrive home, the daughter contacted her again but this time, her phone was not reachable," Nandapo said.

The next day, around 07h00, the daughter went to the path they would normally use in the area her mother described, where she saw something floating in the river.

She reported the matter to the Onayena police station and the body was retrieved by the police.

In a separate incident, a 33-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at Ohamandjanga village in the Oshikoto region's Nehale lya Mpingana constituency.

Nandapo said the incident happened around 17h00 on Sunday and the deceased was identified as Wandongo Ndinomholo, a resident of Ohamandjanga village.

"It is alleged that the deceased was found in the field hanging from a tree, with a black rope around his neck," he said.

His body was transferred to the Onandjokwe State Hospital's mortuary for an autopsy.

His next of kin have been informed of his death and police investigations into the matter continue.