Namibia: Teen Arrested for Alleged Rape, Assault of Minors

18 February 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for the alleged rape and assault of two minors, a nine-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, at Ohainengena village in the Ohangwena region, the police confirm.

Ohangwena police crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Malenie Mbuuru says the incident, which occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday at an unknown time, was only reported to the police on Monday.

According to Mbuuru, the suspect allegedly took the nine-year-old boy from a neighbour's house to his own place, where he tied him up, assaulted him and then raped him.

"It is also alleged that the suspect assaulted the 12-year-old girl, tied her hands up with a rope, took her to his house, and raped her," Mbuuru says.

She adds that the matters were reported by the victims' relatives. The suspect, who has been arrested, is allegedly a neighbour to the victims.

The suspect will appear before the Eenhana Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.