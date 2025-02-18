Namibia: Teen Arrested for Alleged Rape, Assault of Minors

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for the alleged rape and assault of two minors, a nine-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, at Ohainengena village in the Ohangwena region, the police confirm.

Ohangwena police crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Malenie Mbuuru says the incident, which occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday at an unknown time, was only reported to the police on Monday.

According to Mbuuru, the suspect allegedly took the nine-year-old boy from a neighbour's house to his own place, where he tied him up, assaulted him and then raped him.

"It is also alleged that the suspect assaulted the 12-year-old girl, tied her hands up with a rope, took her to his house, and raped her," Mbuuru says.

She adds that the matters were reported by the victims' relatives. The suspect, who has been arrested, is allegedly a neighbour to the victims.

The suspect will appear before the Eenhana Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Police investigations into the matter continue.