Rwanda: East African Court to Hear About 20 Cases in Kigali This Month

The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) will hear 19 cases involving East African Community (EAC) partner states between February and March during a rotational session in Kigali.

The EACJ is tasked with interpreting, applying, and enforcing the EAC Treaty. It handles disputes related to the treaty, including disputes between member states and the EAC, human rights violations such as arbitrary arrests and mistreatment, environmental protection issues, and property rights disputes.

ALSO READ: Two Rwandans named judges to East African Court of Justice

Between February and March, the EACJ will temporarily relocate its staff and logistics from Arusha, Tanzania, to Kigali as part of its annual rotational sittings.

The initiative aims to increase awareness of the court's judicial services among East Africans.

Announcing the Kigali session, EACJ President Justice Nestor Kayobera, said that both the First Instance and Appellate Divisions of the court will conduct hearings in Rwanda.

"We will be having almost 10 cases from the First Instance Division and nine from the Appellate Division. We shall also deliver a number of judgments, including one from this republic, on February 28," Kayobera said at a news conference on Monday, February 17 in Kigali.

During its temporary stay in Rwanda, the EACJ will also conduct training for judges on cybercrime and hold a meeting between judges and lawyers to discuss business-related legal matters.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, the court will host a conference in Kigali, bringing together over 250 participants, including legal practitioners from the EAC's eight partner states, government ministers, and other stakeholders.

A strategic planning meeting will also take place to outline the court's direction for the next five years.

The rotational sittings initiative allows EACJ judges and staff to travel to member states, enhancing access to justice and increasing awareness of the court's role in resolving regional legal disputes.