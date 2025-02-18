South Africa: R2.5m to Promote Food Security in Madibeng

In a move to advance agricultural development and bolster small-scale farming in the North West, Agriculture and Rural Development MEC, Madoda Sambatha, has officially handed over greenhouse tunnels worth R2.5 million to a local farm.

The Bokfontein-based JT Farm Fresh enterprise, located in the Madibeng Local Municipality, received the investment last Friday, as part of the Provincial Accelerated Service Delivery Programme (Thuntsa Lerole Reloaded), reinforcing the province's commitment to sustainable farming and food security.

The handover of the greenhouse tunnels aims to enhance the production capacity of JT Farm Fresh enterprise, enabling year-round cultivation of various crops and contributing to the local economy.

The enterprise specialises in the production of vegetables. The initiative will greatly benefit the production with the new infrastructure, which is set to improve the quality and quantity of their crop yields.

Sambatha emphasised the importance of empowering local farmers and entrepreneurs to contribute to the economic growth of the province, while ensuring that communities have access to fresh, locally grown produce.

"By investing in small-scale farmers like JT Farm Fresh, we are building a strong foundation for agriculture that can withstand challenges, such as climate change and rising food prices. These greenhouse tunnels will help improve production efficiency and sustainability, ultimately benefiting the entire community," Sambatha explained.

JT Farm Fresh part owner Jabulani Galubetse expressed his gratitude for the support received from the department.

"This support will significantly enhance our operations, allowing us to scale up our production and meet the increasing demand for fresh produce in the region," Galubetse said.

The support the department has given JT Farm Fresh is substantial towards ensuring the long-term success of small-scale farmers in the district, creating employment opportunities, and enhancing food security for local communities.

The MEC said the department will continue to collaborate with emerging farmers in the province, providing them with the tools, resources, and guidance necessary to succeed in the agricultural sector.