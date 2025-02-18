South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt Following Pretoria Night Club Incident

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a manhunt for at least eight foreign national suspects in connection with a Pretoria night club incident that is making the rounds on social media platforms.

This as video clips of the incident have been circulating on social media.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SAPS said that its Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Investigations (FCS) unit had taken over investigations into the incident.

The FCS unit is responsible for the investigation of sexual related offences.

"The main charges that are being investigated by the SAPS are the following: compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping. Following a call by the SAPS for victims to come forward, the SAPS confirms that only three victims aged 20, 21 and 22 reported at the Brooklyn police station on Monday evening.

"According to the victims, the[re] were a group of five friends who were subjected to the abuse. Police are confident that the other two victims will be traced and their statements will also be included in the docket," said the SAPS.

The victims allege that the incident happened in January 2023 wherein a dispute arose between the five friends, bouncers and manager of the night club.

The bouncers and manager allegedly forced the five victims into a storeroom and began assaulting them, instructed them to insert alcohol bottles into their private parts and forced them to perform sexual acts on themselves.

"Police are also calling on a man who claims to be a former bouncer of the night club who goes by the name of Pablo on social media to also come forward to assist police investigations. Pablo has made numerous allegations and police are of the view that he would be instrumental in assisting police to solve this case," said the SAPS.

Meanwhile in statement posted to social media platform X on Monday, Zanzou management said it was aware of the circulation of "disturbing historical videos which depicts security personnel employing excessive and violent force in response to incidents of phone theft by the individuals therein".

"At the time when management became aware of these practices, an immediate investigation was conducted which resulted in the immediate halting of such as well as the dismissal of security personnel responsible for the perpetration thereof, in line with our commitment to ensuing a safe and secure environment," it said.

The night club said it remained steadfast in its dedication to the safety and well-being of its patrons.

"We are fully prepared to cooperate with law enforcement authorities in any investigations related to his matter," it said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs South Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola has commended the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni and his team for the speed in which they have attended to the case.

"General Masemola is satisfied with the level of response and assures the victims that police will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted to ensure perpetrators are brought to book," said the SAPS.

The police also called on those who have knowledge of the whereabouts of the suspects to report to the Brooklyn police station or call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 0860010111. Those with smart phones are encouraged to download the MYSAPS app to share information. "Those reporting are reminded that they may remain anonymous," said the police.