South Africa: Weather Service Issues Weather Warning

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an orange level 5 warning for disruptive rainfall over Gauteng, the North West and the north eastern parts of the Free State province.

According to SAWS, the rainfall is expected to continue today and on Wednesday.

An orange level 5 warning is for flooding of roads, bridges and settlements.

"We are particularly concerned with flooding in the major rivers," SAWS said in a statement.

Pretoria is expected to be cloudy with morning thunderstorms on Tuesday, cloudy with rain throughout on Wednesday and cloudy with scatter thunderstorms on Thursday. Friday is expected to be mainly clear with afternoon showers.

Johannesburg will be cloudy with rain throughout on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday is expected to be cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms.