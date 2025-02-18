South Africa: NSFAS Urged to Act Swiftly Against Student Exploitation By Landlords

Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister, Buti Manamela, says the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) must act swiftly against the exploitation of vulnerable students by landlords.

This follows media reports that some landlords demand sexual favours from students in exchange for accommodation.

Manamela said the exploitation of vulnerable students by landlords was deplorable and deeply worrying.

"I welcome the strong statement by NSFAS condemning these actions and the decisive steps to investigate, blacklist, and terminate the services of any implicated landlords," Manamela said.

He emphasised the need for greater accountability and oversight in student accommodation.

He said institutions, including accommodation provider associations, NSFAS, and the Department of Higher Education and Training must work together to ensure that students are housed in safe, dignified environments, free from exploitation and abuse.

Manamela urged the affected students to report cases of exploitation immediately to their institutions, NSFAS and law enforcement.

"We will not tolerate anyone who preys on students," he said.

Progress on student registration and financial aid

While the reports of landlord abuse are disturbing, Manamela acknowledged that the overall student registration process for 2025 has been largely smooth, with minor glitches that are being attended to.

NSFAS has taken measures to ensure that funded students are registered without financial barriers, including:

· No upfront registration fees for NSFAS-funded students at public universities and TVET colleges.

· NSFAS close-out project students (awaiting outstanding fees from previous years) must be allowed to re-enrol, with institutions instructed to submit their details to NSFAS.

· NSFAS Loan Scheme applicants who qualify should be allowed to register and secure accommodation while documentation is finalised.

· Students with outstanding 2024 allocations should be permitted to register and graduate, with NSFAS committed to settling fees.

"We acknowledge concerns over funding delays and are actively working with NSFAS and institutions to resolve these issues as quickly as possible," Manamela assured.

Monitoring the academic year

As delegated by the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, to assess the progress of the academic year and ensure that student concerns are addressed, the Deputy Minister will over the next two week visit Limpopo, North West, Northern Cape and Gauteng.

"These visits will give us an opportunity to engage directly with students, institutional leadership, and NSFAS officials to ensure that registration, accommodation, and financial aid issues are properly addressed," Manamela said.

Students in universities, including Technical, Vocational, Education and Training College (TVET) colleges, and Community Education and Training (CET) colleges have been urged to report unsafe accommodation, if they are experiencing exploitation or unsafe conditions, to their institution's student affairs office, and to NSFAS helpline: 0800 067 327 / info@nsfas.org.za.

"If you are struggling with registration or NSFAS-related funding issues, contact NSFAS servicing teams deployed at institutions or engage your SRC for assistance. Most institutions provide counselling services and wellness programs. Students are encouraged to use these resources.

"Our students should never have to endure exploitation, abuse, or barriers to their education. We will continue working with all stakeholders to ensure a safe and supportive learning environment for all," Manamela said.