South Africa: Public Urged to Follow Safety Measures Amid Continued Rainfall

As rains continue to impact various regions, authorities are warning residents to take necessary precautions to prevent flood-related dangers.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, along with local disaster management teams, has issued a set of safety guidelines to help the public stay safe during flooding events.

One of the key recommendations advises those living in low-lying areas to remain vigilant, monitor rising water levels, and evacuate if necessary.

Motorists are urged to avoid flooded roads, low-lying bridges, and swiftly moving water, as even 15cm of fast-flowing water can sweep a person off their feet.

Driving through flooded areas poses significant risks, with officials stressing that vehicles can be swept away in strong currents. Instead, drivers should seek alternative routes and park in safer areas.

Pedestrians are also warned against walking into low-lying waters, as such areas can be more dangerous than they appear.

Weather alerts should be closely monitored via radio and television, and residents should keep their cellphones handy with emergency numbers saved.

The authorities said that in case of danger, citizens should contact their local disaster management centres or emergency services at 112, 10177, or 107.

Additionally, people are advised to store important documents in water-resistant containers and be extra cautious at night when road hazards are harder to detect.

Avoiding camping or parking near rivers during storms is also recommended, as sudden floods can be life-threatening.

Another concern is the contamination of floodwaters, which may contain raw sewage, chemicals, or even electrical charges, making them extremely hazardous.

Authorities are particularly focused on educating children about the dangers of floods, urging parents to inform them about safety measures.

"Knowledge and awareness can save lives. We need everyone to take these warnings seriously," said the department.

With continued rainfall expected, officials are reinforcing the importance of these safety measures. Residents are urged to stay informed and prepared to mitigate risks associated with flooding.