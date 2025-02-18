South Africa: North West Sparks Farming Revolution With Farmers Market Day Rollout

17 February 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The North West Agriculture and Rural Development Department has officially launched the Farmers Market Day initiative, a ground-breaking effort aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture, boosting local economies, and empowering small-scale farmers across various municipalities in the province.

Launched recently, the initiative is designed to connect farmers directly with consumers, providing a vibrant marketplace for selling fresh, locally produced goods, while enhancing food security and economic growth.

By cutting out intermediaries, Farmers Market Day ensures that producers receive fair value for their produce, while consumers gain access to affordable, high-quality agricultural products.

Agriculture and Rural Development MEC, Madoda Sambatha, has hailed the initiative as a game-changer in strengthening rural economies and transforming the agricultural landscape of the province.

"Through this program, we are not only promoting sustainability but also ensuring that emerging farmers have access to markets and the support they need to thrive. We, therefore, urge local communities, residents, and businesses to support this initiative by attending the markets and purchasing fresh, locally grown produce, thereby contributing to the growth and development of the agricultural sector in the North West Province," Sambatha said.

Sambatha added that the Farmers Market Day will be launched across different municipalities, showcasing a diverse range of agricultural products, from fresh produce to livestock and processed goods.

The Matlosana Local Municipality successfully hosted the first Farmers Market Day, followed by the Greater Taung Local Municipality.

The next Farmers Market Day is scheduled for 07 March 2025 in Mamusa Local Municipality, with additional municipalities expected to follow suit at a later stage.

During these market days, the department provides producers and small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) with technical support to enhance productivity, capacity-building workshops focusing on food safety, quality standards, and business operations, as well as improved product offerings to meet consumer demands.

Speaking at the recent Farmers Market Day in Taung, a poultry farmer, Tshegofatso Tekolo, from Extension 7 in Taung, expressed her gratitude for the initiative.

"The Farmers Market is a step forward in connecting us as smallholder farmers and business owners with the wider community," Tekolo said.

The Farmers Market Day initiative aligns with the department's commitment to supporting smallholder farmers, improving food security, and enhancing economic opportunities for rural residents.

"By creating these dedicated spaces for farmers and SMMEs, the department aims to reduce market access barriers, boost local trade, and empower communities to thrive in a sustainable and economically viable manner.

