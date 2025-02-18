Nigeria: Six Civilians Accidentally Killed As Nigerian Airforce Repels Terrorists' Attack in Katsina State

The Nigerian airforce described the reports of the accidental killings as troubling as the Chief of the Air Staff, Hasan Abubakar, orders a thorough investigation

A Nigeria Air Force airstrike targeting bandits accidentally killed six civilians in Yauni, a community in the Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, residents have reported.

The airforce described the reports of the accidental killings as troubling and said the Chief of the Air Staff, Hasan Abubakar, has ordered a thorough investigation.

The airforce's spokesperson, Olusola Akinboyewa, an air vice marshal, in a statement, said the airstrike targetted bandits who had killed two police officers and four vigilantes. He said many terrorists were eliminated in the operation.

However, residents told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the military airstrike also killed six members of a family comprising three children, a man, and two women.

A resident, Inuwa Gimi, said the incident occurred while the airforce repelled an attack by bandits trying to disrupt the local government election in Zakka, a village in the Safana LGA.

Mr Gimi said the accident was the second in the LGA by the airforce, following a similar one in July 2022, where two people were killed after a fighter jet dropped a bomb on Kunkunni village.

In his statement, Mr Akinboyewa said the airstrike "killed several bandits and helped to repel the onslaught against Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Katsina State Community Watch Corps personnel.

"The operation was launched in response to intelligence indicating a terrorist attack on a PMF location in the community, where bandits had already killed two PMF personnel and four vigilantes.

"The bandits were confirmed to be taking refuge on the nearby Yauni Hill. In a swift and decisive response, NAF air assets were deployed for an air interdiction mission. Upon arrival, the targets were identified and engaged," the spokesperson said.

The airforce's spokesperson, however, acknowledged reports of the killing of civilians following the airstrikes, describing the reports as deeply troubling.

"The NAF takes these concerns seriously and remains fully committed to uncovering the truth. While these claims are distressing, it is important to emphasise that they remain allegations until a comprehensive investigation is concluded.

"As a professional force dedicated to the protection of Nigeria and its people, the NAF operates under strict rules of engagement and adheres to internationally accepted standards in all its operations.

"The NAF Ethos guarantees that our operations are always geared towards ensuring the well-being of our nation and citizens.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In response to these allegations, therefore, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has promptly ordered a thorough investigation to verify the claims and ensure appropriate action is taken based on the findings.

"We urge the public to remain calm as the investigation unfolds, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to professionalism, accountability, and the protection of innocent lives", the airforce said in the statement.

The latest airstrike in Katsina followed an earlier one last year in Zamfara State, where an airstrike killed 16 persons, mostly civilians and vigilantes.