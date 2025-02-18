Namibia: Kavango West, Omusati Farmers Exchange Expertise ...Deepened Collaboration Stressed

Kavango West governor Sirkka Ausiku led a delegation from the Kavango West Regional Council and selected horticultural farmers on a one-day visit to Olushandja in the Omusati region.

This is where knowledge was shared on how to enhance agricultural productivity and resilience.

The visit, which was sponsored by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), is in line with the recommendations of the Kavango West Agriculture Conference that took place in November 2024.

It facilitated knowledge-sharing, and exposed farmers to best practices in horticulture.

Ausiku stressed the importance of empowering small-scale farmers to transition into commercial agriculture.

"Small-scale farmers need to be supported so that they can graduate from subsistence farming into commercial farming, ensuring sustainable livelihoods. Kavango West has the potential to become Namibia's breadbasket. Agriculture can play a key role in addressing poverty and unemployment in the region.

We are grateful to FAO for sponsoring this visit, and their continued support to farmers in the region through resilience-building projects funded by the Government of Japan," she said.

During the visit, the farmers toured various horticulture farms in Omusati to gain insights into efficient farming techniques, cooperative management, and market access strategies.

Erginus Endjala, governor of the Omusati region, underscored the significance of collaboration among farmers and regional heads.

"It's high time that small-scale farmers produce enough to compete with major retailers. I encourage farmers to form cooperatives, such as the Olushandja Horticulture Farmers' Cooperative, and find ways to create markets for their produce.

"Initiatives like this between regions should happen more often, as they allow farmers to exchange ideas and create a food-secure future for Namibia," he stated.

Farmers who participated in the benchmarking visit expressed satisfaction with the experience, highlighting the valuable lessons learned.

Gottfried Haikera, a horticulture and poultry farmer from Tondoro village in Kavango West, shared how the visit opened his eyes to new ways of farming.

"I was particularly impressed by how the Olushandja farmers have properly organised themselves into a well-run cooperative. Their ability to market their produce and supply to various clients is something I hope to replicate in my own farming business," he remarked.

Josephine Kamaranga, a youth horticulturist from Katjinakatji, expressed enthusiasm to implement the knowledge gained.

"This visit impressed me so much that I am now very motivated to apply what I have learned, and expand my horticulture farm to produce on a larger scale. I encourage other young people to consider farming as a viable source of livelihood. Let's not shy away from hard work. This visit inspired me when I saw farmers driving cars, and supporting their families through farming," she said.

FAO funded the benchmarking visit as part of its commitment to building resilience and enhancing production in Namibia's agricultural sector.

Gift Kamupingene, FAO national project coordinator, highlighted the importance of such initiatives.

"At FAO, we believe that learning from successful farming models is key to strengthening agricultural production and improving food security. This visit was designed to expose farmers to practical, proven farming techniques that can be replicated in their communities.

"By fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, we are empowering farmers to adapt to climate challenges, enhance productivity, and contribute to Namibia's broader food security goals," she said.

The initiative not only provided practical insights into improved farming practices, but also fostered networking and collaboration among farmers from different regions.

The exposure visit was funded through the "emergency response to enhance resilience and mitigate climate-induced impacts on livelihoods, food and nutrition security of the most vulnerable households in Namibia" project, which is fully-funded by the Government of Japan.