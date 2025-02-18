Somalia: Somali President Defends Tax System Amid Growing Dissent in Mogadishu

Muqdisho, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud addressed the ongoing debate surrounding the taxes imposed on businesses and residents in the capital city, Mogadishu.

Speaking at the opening of a new hospital on Monday, the president emphasized the importance of tax contributions in supporting the country's governmental machinery.

President Mohamud made it clear that taxes collected from Somali citizens, particularly the business community, are essential for sustaining government operations. He stated that those who pay taxes play a crucial role in ensuring the government's ability to function.

"There is no exception when it comes to taxes. Anyone who contributes will avoid facing consequences," the president declared. "Those who refuse to pay taxes are the ones who face legal action, including imprisonment," he added, stressing that the country's tax system applies to all.

In his comments, the president noted that individuals who are arrested and taken to prison are typically those who refuse to comply with tax regulations. He also mentioned that security forces responsible for maintaining peace and order in Mogadishu are funded through the taxes collected from citizens.

The ongoing tax issue has sparked heated discussions in Mogadishu, with many businesses and residents expressing concerns about the rising burden of taxes. Business owners have voiced frustrations over what they see as exorbitant tax rates, with some even taking to the streets to protest. Some have claimed that the taxes have reached an unsustainable level, putting severe pressure on their operations.

The tax debate has created tensions in the city, with many questioning whether the government's policies are too aggressive in their attempts to collect funds. However, President Mohamud defended the system, arguing that taxes are necessary for the stability and security of Somalia. He underscored that the government relies on these funds to provide services, maintain law and order, and ensure the country's future growth.

While there is growing dissatisfaction among the business community, the Somali government appears committed to enforcing tax laws, despite the ongoing pushback from those affected.