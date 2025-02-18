Kenya: Juja MP Koimburi Questioned Over Claims Govt Spent Sh13bn On Raila's AUC Campaign

18 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bradley Agutu

Nairobi — Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi was on Tuesday questioned by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives over claims the government spent Sh13 billion on Raila Odinga's African Union Commission campaigns.

Koimburi was arrested outside his home on Kenyatta Road in Juja before being transported to the DCI headquarters.

He claimed that two Subaru vehicles were stationed outside his house, and that DCI officers apprehended him before driving him to Kiambu Road.

His arrest comes amid rising political tensions following Kenya's failed bid for the AUC chairmanship.

Koimburi, a vocal critic of the government, questioned the rationale for the alleged campaign spending, escalating political debate.

Police accused him of false publication and offensive conduct.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.