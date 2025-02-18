Zimbabwe: Botha, O'donoghue Maintain Dominance

Triathlon Zimbabwe held their last competitive race at Mount Pleasant Pool yesterday, with most of the top juniors and youth maintaining their dominance in their respective age groups.

It was the last competitive race before the Troutbeck event, which includes the annual Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup and Multisport Festival and the Zimbabwe National Championships on March 8, in Nyanga.

Yesterday's event was the selection race number seven and the final one for the youth athletes, who are between Under-13 and Under-15.

The selection races, held throughout the season, are used to pick teams for the South Africa Youth and Junior Championships.

The likes of Zander Botha, Rachel O'Donoghue, Olivia Beamish, and Matthew Hildebrand had a good day on the course in the youth category, super sprint event.

Botha was the first to cross the finish line in the Boys' category, and O'Donoghue maintained the upper hand in the Girls' race.

Most of them have made the qualifying standard for the South Africa Youth Championships.

But before they travel to South Africa, they will be part of the field at Troutbeck next month.

While there are areas he felt he could have done better during yesterday's race, Botha is pleased with his overall performance for the season.

"It was very hot. I had a very good swim, but the bike I was not really good; it was very hot today.

"And the bike course is very bumpy, so we don't really get to go as fast as we can.

"Then the run, since I was tired from the bike, didn't go too well. I did a good enough run. But it was kind of hot; I didn't get to where I wanted to be.

"But the season was very good; I really started off with some good races."

His next stop is Troutbeck.

For O'Donoghue, it has been an interesting season, and is looking forward to the next challenge as she graduates to the junior category next season.

"There was some good competition today. It's been a good season.

"I think Olivia Beamish has gotten really strong. She is giving me a push on the bike, making me work hard for it . . . I have got some new personal bests.

"I am excited to start in the sprint. This was my last super sprint race ever in Mount Pleasant. Next season I am going to sprint the longer distance," said O'Donoghue.

The juniors -- Under-17 and Under-19 -- will have their final selection race at the Troutbeck event in March.

However, the likes of Callum Smith, Stanley Chasakara, and Mandlenkosi Mthethwa were part of the field yesterday.

Yesterday marked the final race of the schools' series, a developmental initiative by Triathlon Zimbabwe, and St. Michael's were the host.

Other schools that have been part of the series include Wise Owl, St. John's Preparatory School, Springvale House, Hellenic, Abbeys, and Harare International School.

National coach Pamela Fulton was impressed with the turnout and commended triathletes from the various categories for their efforts.

She is hoping for an improved show from the youth and juniors when they compete at Troutbeck.

"Troutbeck being our national championships, it's obviously a totally different environment. A different atmosphere.

"It will bring out the athletes who can deal with pressure, because here it's just the Mount Pleasant race; they know the course; it's the same.

"Whereas now in Troutbeck, especially in the sprint events, you have got South African athletes that are coming to compete against our juniors, our sprint athletes.

"It will be great to compare our athletes now, who have all improved."

The triathlon family will return to Mount Pleasant on March 23 for their fun event and prize giving, marking the end of the 2024-2025 season.