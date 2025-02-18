Zimbabwe: Botha, O'donoghue Maintain Dominance

17 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga, Zimpapers Sports Hub

Triathlon Zimbabwe held their last competitive race at Mount Pleasant Pool yesterday, with most of the top juniors and youth maintaining their dominance in their respective age groups.

It was the last competitive race before the Troutbeck event, which includes the annual Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup and Multisport Festival and the Zimbabwe National Championships on March 8, in Nyanga.

Yesterday's event was the selection race number seven and the final one for the youth athletes, who are between Under-13 and Under-15.

The selection races, held throughout the season, are used to pick teams for the South Africa Youth and Junior Championships.

The likes of Zander Botha, Rachel O'Donoghue, Olivia Beamish, and Matthew Hildebrand had a good day on the course in the youth category, super sprint event.

Botha was the first to cross the finish line in the Boys' category, and O'Donoghue maintained the upper hand in the Girls' race.

Most of them have made the qualifying standard for the South Africa Youth Championships.

But before they travel to South Africa, they will be part of the field at Troutbeck next month.

While there are areas he felt he could have done better during yesterday's race, Botha is pleased with his overall performance for the season.

"It was very hot. I had a very good swim, but the bike I was not really good; it was very hot today.

"And the bike course is very bumpy, so we don't really get to go as fast as we can.

"Then the run, since I was tired from the bike, didn't go too well. I did a good enough run. But it was kind of hot; I didn't get to where I wanted to be.

"But the season was very good; I really started off with some good races."

His next stop is Troutbeck.

For O'Donoghue, it has been an interesting season, and is looking forward to the next challenge as she graduates to the junior category next season.

"There was some good competition today. It's been a good season.

"I think Olivia Beamish has gotten really strong. She is giving me a push on the bike, making me work hard for it . . . I have got some new personal bests.

"I am excited to start in the sprint. This was my last super sprint race ever in Mount Pleasant. Next season I am going to sprint the longer distance," said O'Donoghue.

The juniors -- Under-17 and Under-19 -- will have their final selection race at the Troutbeck event in March.

However, the likes of Callum Smith, Stanley Chasakara, and Mandlenkosi Mthethwa were part of the field yesterday.

Yesterday marked the final race of the schools' series, a developmental initiative by Triathlon Zimbabwe, and St. Michael's were the host.

Other schools that have been part of the series include Wise Owl, St. John's Preparatory School, Springvale House, Hellenic, Abbeys, and Harare International School.

National coach Pamela Fulton was impressed with the turnout and commended triathletes from the various categories for their efforts.

She is hoping for an improved show from the youth and juniors when they compete at Troutbeck.

"Troutbeck being our national championships, it's obviously a totally different environment. A different atmosphere.

"It will bring out the athletes who can deal with pressure, because here it's just the Mount Pleasant race; they know the course; it's the same.

"Whereas now in Troutbeck, especially in the sprint events, you have got South African athletes that are coming to compete against our juniors, our sprint athletes.

"It will be great to compare our athletes now, who have all improved."

The triathlon family will return to Mount Pleasant on March 23 for their fun event and prize giving, marking the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.