Zimbabwe: High Court Bars Kudzayi From Defaming Ken Sharpe

17 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza, Herald Correspondent

Online media company, Kukurigo Communications, was on Friday ordered by High Court judge Justice Regis Dembure to stop publishing defamatory and derogatory content against West Properties Holdings and its chief executive Ken Sharpe.

This comes after Kukurigo Communications, managed by Edmund Kudzayi, had already published a series of defamatory and derogatory allegations against Mr Sharpe.

Some of the allegations published by Kukurigo Communications included matters that were before the courts.

Justice Dembure issued a provisional order interdicting Kudzayi, Farai Machamire, Nominate Chazwe and Kukurigo Communications from publishing any content that is defamatory towards West Properties and Mr Sharpe.

However West Properties sought a final order that the three named people plus Kukurigo Communications, along with all individuals acting on their behalf, be prohibited from publishing, producing, or disseminating any content that is defamatory or derogatory toward the West Properties and Mr Sharpe.

This was pursued by Mr Sharpe in accordance with the mutual settlement agreement he signed with the named parties in March 2024.

Last week, Chazwe was arrested on allegations of extorting the company and Mr Sharpe after threatening to blackmail him.

Chazwe was placed on remand while his alleged accomplice, Kudzayi, who is said to be on the run is yet to appear in court.

This led to Mr Sharpe seeking the court recourse to stop them from defaming him and the company.

