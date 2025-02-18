Zimbabwe: Pfumvudza Pays Off for Chiendambuya Villagers

In a move to enhance food security, Chiendambuya villagers in Makoni District have fully adopted the Pfumvudza concept, with over 100 farmers practicing the method.

After touring Pfumvudza plots of several farmers in Ward 5, Lands, Agriculture,Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri praised the farmers' commitment to improving crop yields and national food security through organic fertilisers such as Relict P.

Prof Jiri also emphasised that healthy crops are less susceptible to pests highlighting the importance of sustainable farming practises.

"We are here to appreciate the adoption of Pfumvudza that farmers are doing in innovating and enhancing Pfumvudza.

"These farmers have commercialised the concept which is critical in enhancing food security, " he said.

He said by adopting organic fertilisers farmers can cut costs and increase their yields and income.

The also reduce their reliance on synthetic fertilisers and promote eco friendly farming practices.

Prof Jiri said it was impressive to see farmers on a small scale commercialising crops like paprika among others.

Chiedza Farmer Field School which is in the area is playing a pivotal role in promoting sustainable agriculture and improving food security.

One of the villagers, Mrs Mary Mudiwa, hailed Government for introducing farmer field schools and extension officers who are guilding them in improving crop production.

She said Pfumvudza has improved their standards of living .

"I started Pfumvudza long back after seeing results from my neighbours. We appreciate Government for introducing this powerful tool which has totally transformed our lives.

"We are also grateful for the partners who have helped us with organic fertilisers. Farmers field schools have taught us how to improve production.

"I am producing impressive crops following the education l received at farmer field school," she said.

Mrs Mudiwa is also into traditional grains farming which are drought tolerant crops.

The Pfumvudza programme supported by the Government is transforming Zimbabwe's agricultural sector through conservation agriculture and climate resilient techniques.