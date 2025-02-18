Zimbabwe: Zimsec Opens Registration for 2025 Exams

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has opened registration for the June and November 2025 Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations.

ZIMSEC has urged candidates to visit their nearest school or examination centre to complete the process before deadlines close.

In a statement, ZIMSEC said examination fees have been pegged in US dollars, with a Government subsidy available for candidates in public schools, local authority schools and non-profit mission schools. Private candidates, those attending private schools and those retaking subjects will be required to pay the full amount.

The examinations body said O' Level candidates will pay US$24 per subject, with the Government covering US$13 for eligible candidates leaving them to pay US$11.

A'Level candidates will be required to pay US$48 per subject, with a Government subsidy of US$26 bringing the cost down to US$22 for qualifying students.

Payments can be made in US dollars, South African Rand or the Zimbabwe Gold at the prevailing interbank rate as of March 10, 2024, for the June session and March 24, 2024, for the November session.

ZIMSEC said the Government will subsidise a maximum of seven subjects at the O'Level and four subjects at A'Level including Communication Skills.

The Council said the subsidy will not apply to candidates retaking any subjects and the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) will not cover repeat exams.

Parents and guardians have been advised to check with their respective schools or examination centres for specific registration deadlines.

"Stakeholders are encouraged to contact their respective centres for registration closing dates to avoid any inconvenience," ZIMSEC said.

With the exam season fast approaching, students are being urged to register early and take advantage of the available Government subsidies.

For further details, candidates have been urged to visit their nearest school, examination centre or the official ZIMSEC website.