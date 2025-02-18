Zimbabwe: SDA Church, Foundation Drill Boreholes

Bridging Gaps Foundation, founded by business tycoon Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei, has collaborated with the Seventh Day Adventist Church to sink three boreholes and install a 6,2KV solar system at Kushinga Clinic in Mutoko South Constituency, transforming the lives of communities in Mutoko District.

The project is set to benefit not only the clinic but also the primary and secondary schools in the area, with a modern Seventh Day Adventist church set to be built within the next two months.

The boreholes and solar system were handed over recently. The hand over ceremony was preceded by a health outreach programme that catered for almost 500 people, with Bridging Gaps Foundation, through Arundel Hospital, dispatching health personnel to assist underprivileged members of the community.

Kushinga Clinic Primary Care Nurse Mrs Umfuna Sinikiwe said the installation of the 6,2KV solar system and boreholes brought relief to the institution which used to relie on candles.

"This has brought so much relief to the community and us as health care workers. We had so many challenges related to unavailability of power which forced us to use candles in emergency times.

"Our blood samples used to be rejected by laboratories as they were not meeting the required temperatures. Now this is the thing of the past as we can control our temperatures well, even in an emergency at night," she said.

Chief Mangwende, who is also a Seventh Day Adventist member, heaped praise on the foundation and the church.

"SDA City Centre Church has not only remained in Harare but came to Mutoko and delivered such a master class, we thank you for your generosity and this must continue to happen in communities around Zimbabwe," said Chief Mangwende.

Mr Tagwirei said the three boreholes for the health centre and schools will benefit the community as they can be used for income generating projects.

"We have installed the 6,2 KV solar system for the health centre, donated additional beds for patients, maize meal, sugar, beans, salt and cooking oil among other basics.

"These boreholes must be used by everyone and when we come back we must see a thriving horticultural projects for communities. We got a stand where we are going to build a state of the art church in the community to spread the word of God," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Religion AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bridging Gaps Foundation chief executive officer Mr Mberikwazvo Chitambo said his team will remain on the ground for the next two weeks addressing community needs.

"When we get into a community, we make sure we address their needs and empower them through various interventions. For the last two days, we have attended to 492 patients in the area as we brought doctors and nurses to Kushinga. This Sunday (yesterday), a mobile clinic will be in the community to cater for those who didn't get a chance on Thursday and Friday," he said.