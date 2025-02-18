Zimbabwe: Lack of Originality Harms Creative Sector

Lack of originality and creativity is undeniably a growing issue harming the local creative sector.

The situation is so dire that we may be on the verge of normalising this trend.

While it may be uncomfortable to label someone a copycat, the increase in creatives imitating or replicating the behaviours, styles, and ideas of others has reached alarming levels.

Historically, this problem was prevalent in the music industry, but it has now spread to other fields, including spoken word, film, television, dance, and even visual arts. This troubling trend promotes imitation over originality, effectively stifling the creative sector.

While new talents continue to emerge, many lose their unique vision as the influence of the digital landscape dominates the industry.

Some creatives who had bright futures have lost their way through imitation.

In music, this trend has been going on for ages, with some artistes who had bright futures losing their direction. Producers have been the biggest letdown, as they are no longer as firm as they were before.

In sungura, we are tired of artistes who all want to sound like Alick Macheso.

Some artistes are even imitating Macheso's gait, the way he speaks, and how he strums the bass guitar.

There are even some who have gone so far as to imitate the way he speaks, which is a major setback for the creative sector.

At the turn of the new century, Macheso introduced chanters in sungura, and now most of these newcomers are doing the same.

It's shocking how Zimbabwean creatives have stooped so low by imitating showbiz gurus who have seen it all over the years.

"I used to record at Truetone Studios, but I realised that the sound is the same.

"There are now session musicians who wait for new artistes and play the same beat. I don't know why the producer hasn't been firm or encouraged session musicians to be innovative," said a top musician who preferred to remain anonymous.

In comedy, similar cases are now common, as some creatives are suffering from stunted growth.

Some have gone to the extent of imitating their idols after borrowing most of their traits.

For instance, there is a trend of male actors donning female clothes to appeal to women.

Of course, this trend was started by Admire Mushamba, popularly known as Mhosva or Mama Vee. Whoever thought that being a good actor requires wearing female clothes has misled the sector.

In visual arts, we also have copycats who can hardly think outside the box.

For instance, some newcomers are specialising in one form of art, which was pioneered by others, such as wildlife paintings, portraits of prominent figures, and so on.

In dance, many creatives cannot reinvent the wheel.

Of course, most professional dancers train under one person, but they should also strive to innovate.

Some popular choreographers, despite learning the craft under one school, have later improvised, including John Cole, Kuda the Choreographer, and Nissi the Code-breaker, among others.

In spoken word, we also have similar cases where the new breed of artistes is trying hard to imitate yesteryear gurus.

While there is nothing wrong with seeking inspiration, there is also a need for our creatives to reinvent the wheel and be judged among the best.

In stone sculpture, some top arts practitioners have been complaining about the issue of copycats, which has seen young talent going nowhere.

Fiery arts pundit, academic, and music producer Clive "Mono" Mukundu shared his thoughts about the dangers of copying.

"Copying gives you what appears to be an instant success, but it is a barren comfort zone in which you will never grow. Copying someone else's work is acceptable for a school show, but not for the professional industry. What works in the proper industry is to introduce something new," stressed Mukundu, who has been advocating for authenticity.

The former leader of Black Spirits challenged creatives to prioritise authenticity for the sake of progress.

"The only disadvantage of introducing something new is that you must work twice as hard; however, the upside is that you will reap twice as much and leave a legacy.

"Art works well with a sense of surprise. It is good when people ask, "Who is that? I have never heard or seen anything like that. How did he think of such an idea?" rather than being mistaken for someone who is already there. When you copy someone, all of the credit goes back to them. This is why those who are frequently copied do not fade away; they have replicas who represent them for free," he emphasised.

Mukundu added, "Copycats leave no legacy, and you will constantly live under the shadow of the one you copy, ending up concocting ridiculous stories about being bewitched by the one you copy, when in reality, you bewitched yourself. So my advice to all arts practitioners is: you were born an original; don't die a copy of someone else."

Mukundu, who has toured extensively in Europe, Asia, and the US, is a firm believer in authenticity.