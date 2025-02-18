Nigeria: Police Declare Singer Portable Wanted Over Alleged Assault On Ogun Govt Officials

18 February 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Remi Adebayo

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, who is popularly known as Portable has been declared wanted by the Ogun State Police Command over allegation of leading a violent attack on government officials in the course of their lawful duties.

Spokesperson of the Command, Omolola Odutola, in a statement on Monday, narrated that the incident took place on February 5, 2025, around 10am.

Odutola said Portable led the onslaught against the officials from the Ota Zonal Office of Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

He named the affected officials as TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef, and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi, who were conducting an enforcement exercise at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said the officials encountered an elderly man, which was later identified as Portable's father during the exercise at the Odogwu Bar, whis owned by Portable.

The officials introduced themselves to the singer's father, who informed them that his son was not around.

Police said Portable surfaced moments later, armed with a firearm and other dangerous weapons, while leading a gang of nine thugs to launch an attack on the unarmed officials.

The enforcement officers sustained various injuries but were fortunate to escape from where they reported the incident to the Ota Area Command, which escalated the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further action.

However, while his other nine accomplices were arrested by the Police, Portable fled the scene and has since gone into hiding.

Following his disappearance from the public, Odutola stated that multiple formal invitations were sent to Portable, requesting his presence at the Ogun State Police Command headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, which were deliberately ignored without any legal representation.

"Following his repeated evasion, the Ogun State Police Command has obtained a valid court order declaring him wanted," the statement read.

Police urged the public to assist in locating the singer by providing any valuable information that can lead to his immediate arrest, warning that anyone found aiding or harbouring the suspect will face legal consequences.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.