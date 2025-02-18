Malawi: Another Blow to DPP - Karonga North MP Mwambande Defects to MCP

18 February 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has suffered yet another setback as Karonga North Member of Parliament, Mungaswalu Mwambande, has officially ditched the opposition party to join the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Mwambande, who once served as Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Energy, and Mining under Peter Mutharika's administration in 2019, confirmed his defection in an exclusive interview, citing overwhelming pressure from his constituents and visible development projects under President Lazarus Chakwera's leadership.

"I am no longer with DPP--I have officially joined MCP. The people in my constituency have been urging me to make this move, and I cannot ignore their voice.

The development initiatives by this government in Karonga have convinced me that MCP is the future," Mwambande said, expressing delight over his decision.

According to Mwambande, all DPP committee members in Karonga North had already crossed over to MCP last year, leaving him as one of the last remaining DPP figures in the area.

The lawmaker will be officially welcomed into MCP this Saturday in Karonga.

Meanwhile, efforts to get a comment from DPP spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba proved futile, as he repeatedly declined calls.

MCP Second Deputy Secretary General, Uchizi Mkandawire, welcomed Mwambande's defection, stating that Karonga is now fully behind President Chakwera.

"This sends a strong message to those who once claimed Karonga as their stronghold. MCP is the party of the people, and we are taking over. We are confident that we will secure 99% of the votes and all parliamentary and council seats in the district," said Mkandawire.

Mwambande's defection follows a similar move by Chitipa Wenya MP, Welani Chilenga, who also dumped DPP for MCP last week--further signaling a political shift in the Northern Region ahead of the 2025 elections.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.