Kenya: Court Denies Sarah Wairimu Bail in Cohen Murder Trial

Nairobi — The Kibera High Court has denied Sarah Wairimu bail on the Tob Cohen murder case after the prosecution opposed her release.

According to the ruling by Lady Justice Diana Kavedza, Wairimu will be remanded at Langata women's prison until two key witnesses testify.

The court ruled that the prosecution proved with sufficient evidence the likelihood of witness intimidation and interference.

Justice Kavedza stated that Sarah's case is of public interest where a life was lost in the most heinous manner.

"It is my considered view therefore that the principal of justice and public interest outweigh the accused right to liberty at this stage" ruled justice Kavedza.

She further stated that the court must safeguard the trials' integrity by protecting witnesses and preventing potential interference.

The Court declined the accused's application for bail and stated that the accused shall remain in custody until after the two key witnesses have testified.

Wairimu was re-arrested after the DPP, Renson Ingonga, reviewed the murder case and determined that there was sufficient evidence to charge her with murder.