Kenya: Court Denies Sarah Wairimu Bail in Cohen Murder Trial

18 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Stephanie Mutunga

Nairobi — The Kibera High Court has denied Sarah Wairimu bail on the Tob Cohen murder case after the prosecution opposed her release.

According to the ruling by Lady Justice Diana Kavedza, Wairimu will be remanded at Langata women's prison until two key witnesses testify.

The court ruled that the prosecution proved with sufficient evidence the likelihood of witness intimidation and interference.

Justice Kavedza stated that Sarah's case is of public interest where a life was lost in the most heinous manner.

"It is my considered view therefore that the principal of justice and public interest outweigh the accused right to liberty at this stage" ruled justice Kavedza.

She further stated that the court must safeguard the trials' integrity by protecting witnesses and preventing potential interference.

The Court declined the accused's application for bail and stated that the accused shall remain in custody until after the two key witnesses have testified.

Wairimu was re-arrested after the DPP, Renson Ingonga, reviewed the murder case and determined that there was sufficient evidence to charge her with murder.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.