Mauritius: Safer Internet Day - National Awareness Campaign to Boost Online Safety to Be Launched

In the context of Safer Internet Day, celebrated on February 11th, the Ministry of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Human Resources will launch a national awareness campaign on the risks of internet usage and its safe practices. The campaign, targeting schools and colleges across Mauritius, will kick off on 17 February 2025, and will span over the next 12 months.

The Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Dr Avinash Ramtohul, made this announcement alongside the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Dr Mahend Gungapersad, at a press conference held today in Ebene.

Dr Ramtohul highlighted that Safer Internet Day, initiated in 2004 as part of the European Union's SafeBorders project, has been celebrated annually to raise awareness about the evolving issues related to the internet and online safety.

He reiterated Government's strong commitment to safeguard children online and tackle cybercrime with diligence and effectiveness. Dr Ramtohul indicated that according to the Computer Emergency Response Team Mauritius, a significant rise was noted in cyber incidents. A total of 3 348 cases were reported in 2022, 3 822 in 2023, while 5 221 cases were recorded in 2024, signifying a worrying increase of 56% over the past two years.

The Minister outlined the various threats children face online including cyberbullying, hacking, phishing, scams, fraud, and sextortion. As part of the campaign, numerous activities will be conducted in schools and colleges throughout the country with the aim to educate young people on using technology responsibly, critically, creatively, and respectfully, he said.

In addition, Minister Ramtohul spoke about the Mauritian Cybercrime Online Reporting System (MAUCORS), a national online system that allows the public to report cybercrimes. He announced that the system is being reviewed with the introduction of a more advanced version called MAUCORS Plus. The new version will incorporate artificial intelligence to enhance its efficiency and responsiveness.

For his part Minister Gungaparsad said that the campaign is targeting 265 primary schools and 160 colleges, stressing the importance of educating children about the dangers of the internet. He added that this initiative aims to help young people recognise the risks associated with internet use and raise awareness about harmful websites and the dark web.

Both Ministers expressed hope that the campaign would contribute to a fall in cybercrime cases and foster a safer online environment for the nation.