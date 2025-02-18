Mauritius: Public Utilities Minister Calls for Innovative Ways to Cope With Ongoing Water Challenges

In light of the ongoing critical water situation, the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Patrick Gervais Assirvaden, stressed the necessity for innovative and creative solutions to find, manage, and utilise water resources more efficiently.

The Minister was carrying out a site visit, today, at Fond Du Sac where the Water Resources Commission had drilled a new borehole in the context of mobilising additional water resources.

In a statement, Mr Assirvaden affirmed that authorities were stepping up efforts to secure additional water resources so as to face the alarming water scarcity crisis which had been compounded by below-average rainfall. As part of the urgent initiatives launched, the testing and potential drilling of some 174 boreholes across the country was underway with a view to tap into underground water reserves to provide water to affected communities and to alleviate pressure on the already overstretched surface water supply.

Moreover, the Minister announced that because of the depleting water reserves, with the average storage of the reservoirs standing at 37.2%, Government would be implementing tighter restrictions to manage limited resources and consequently, new regulations would be operative as from Monday 17 February 2025. Mr Assirvaden also elaborated on other immediate responses. These include the provision of a water tank and water pump grant by the Development Bank of Mauritius to some 6,000 households, the use of 12 mini reservoirs in affected areas, and the despatch of water tanks for emergency water supply.

According to the Minister, these measures were short-term solutions to manage the crisis. He pointed out however that it was essential to explore longer-term solutions, including better water management practices and responsible water usage. He was adamant that the authorities were closely monitoring the situation and would take all necessary steps to ensure that water remained available for critical needs.