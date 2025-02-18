Mauritius: Ex-PM Arrested in Money-Laundering Probe

17 February 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Police in Mauritius on Sunday arrested the island's former prime minister Pravind Jugnauth in a money-laundering probe and seized stacks of cash in raids on fellow suspects' homes, officials said.

Officers detained the 63-year-old along with his wife Kobita Jugnauth on Saturday and questioned them for several hours, police sources who asked not to be named told AFP.

Kobita Jugnauth was later released and Pravind Jugnauth was placed under formal arrest in the early hours of Sunday.

Pravind Jugnauth's lawyer Raouf Gulbul told reporters: "He gave his version of events and denied the allegations made against him."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.