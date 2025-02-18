Nigeria: Niger Delta Sports Festival Moc for Inauguration Feb 21

The Main Organising Committee (MOC) of the maiden edition of the Niger Delta Sports Festival will be inaugurated on Friday, February 21 at the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Port Harcourt.

The Chairman of Dunamis Icon, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, the project consultant, revealed that the inauguration of the MOC for the sports festival is a follow up to the inauguration of the state liaison committees for the nine states expected to take part in the festival.

He further disclosed that facilities that will host the event have been inspected and "work will start this week on facilities where there are challenges."

Ikpokpo reiterated that the NDDC is ready to make the festival stands out and become a conveyor belt in talent production in sports from the Niger Delta region.

"All the relevant committees have been set up after the Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno graciously accepted to host the event.

"The chairman of the MOC is a three-time Commissioner of Sports in Rivers State and currently the Executive Director, Finance/Administration of the NDDC, Alabo Boma Iyaye.

"I co-chair that committee that will be inaugurated on Friday, February 21.

"We've set up state liaison committees to oversee the process that will lead to the state trials.

"There will be trials at the local government and state levels to produce athletes and teams for the finals in Uyo.

The maiden edition of the Niger Delta Sports Festival to be held from April 1 to 9 would feature 17 sporting events.