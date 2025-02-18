Nigeria: 160 Waste Defaulters Sentenced to Community Service in Edo

Benin City — The Edo State Waste Management Board has arrested and prosecuted over 160 defaulters for improper waste disposal in the state.

The managing director of the board, Lucky Inegbenehi, said the action was part of the measures aimed at curbing indiscriminate refuse disposal across the state.

He said the offenders were sentenced to community service or fined in accordance with the law of the state.

According to him, the offenders appeared before a magistrate court which sentenced them to community service.

He explained that the board had procured disposal equipment, including tippers, payloaders and tractors to address challenges in the sector