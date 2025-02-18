Liberia: Be Holistic, Not Selective: President Boakai's Continued Suspension of Weah-Appointed Officials Resembles a Political Purge

editorial

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ongoing suspension of officials appointed by his predecessor, George Weah, has raised serious concerns about the nature of his governance. Rather than demonstrating a commitment to meaningful institutional reform, Boakai's actions appear increasingly selective and politically motivated, reinforcing the perception that he is prioritizing retribution over genuine progress.

The Dubious Justification for Glassco's Suspension

THE LATEST CASUALTY of this trend is Emma Metieh-Glassco, Director-General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA). The official reason for her suspension--alleged "managerial and financial inefficiencies" and "insulting behavior"--is vague, unsubstantiated, and raises serious doubts about the legitimacy of the move. Without clear evidence or specific allegations to support these claims, the justification appears conveniently broad--a tactic often used to justify politically motivated dismissals.

MOREOVER, GLASSCO'S SUSPENSION was based on recommendations from two sources: the NaFAA Board and the Office of the Ombudsman. While it is important for government institutions to function efficiently, the lack of transparency surrounding these recommendations makes it difficult to determine whether this decision was truly about performance or simply part of a broader purge of Weah-era appointees.

IF PRESIDENT BOAKAI is committed to true reform, he must provide the public with concrete evidence of alleged inefficiencies, rather than relying on ambiguous accusations that fuel speculation of political bias.

A Clear Pattern of Political Targeting

GLASSCO'S SUSPENSION IS not an isolated case. Since assuming office, Boakai has systematically targeted officials appointed by Weah, often bypassing due process.

IN 2024, AFTER a Supreme Court ruling temporarily halted his attempts to dismiss certain officials, Boakai shifted tactics--suspending individuals rather than outright firing them. One of the most controversial cases involved the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), where top officials were removed and replaced. Ironically, some of Boakai's new appointees had previously been implicated in corruption scandals, raising serious questions about whether his suspensions are truly about cleaning up government or consolidating political control.

THIS PATTERN IS deeply concerning. Rather than addressing systemic corruption or improving governance, Boakai appears to be replacing one set of political loyalists with another. His administration risks being seen not as a reformist government, but as one merely seeking to erase its predecessor's influence.

Undermining Public Institutions

BEYOND THE POLITICAL implications, Boakai's approach jeopardizes the stability and efficiency of Liberia's public institutions. Frequent, politically motivated suspensions disrupt governance and weaken institutional memory, as experienced officials are replaced by individuals chosen for their political allegiance rather than their expertise.

IF GOVERNMENT POSITIONS become subject to political purges, civil servants may begin prioritizing political loyalty over competence, a scenario that undermines professionalism and weakens public trust.

A Call for Holistic, Transparent Reform

IF PRESIDENT BOAKAI is genuinely committed to good governance, he must apply reform efforts evenly--not selectively target officials based on political affiliation.

REFORMS SHOULD BE broad-based, addressing corruption and inefficiency across the board, not just among Weah appointees. Due process must be followed, ensuring that suspensions and dismissals are based on objective evidence, not vague allegations and transparency is key-- President Boakai should provide detailed justifications for suspensions, allowing the public to judge the legitimacy of these actions for themselves.

The Risk of Political Retribution Over Reform

BOAKAI'S CONTINUED TARGETING of Weah-era officials is not just an administrative issue--it's a test of his leadership and commitment to democracy. If he truly wants to strengthen Liberia's institutions, he must rise above political score-settling and pursue reforms that benefit all Liberians, not just his political allies.

Without a more holistic, fair, and transparent approach to governance, Boakai's actions will not be seen as progress, but as political consolidation at the expense of good governance. Liberia deserves better.