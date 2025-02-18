Eritrea: Training On Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning

Massawa — The Ministry of Land, Water, and Environment has provided training on refrigeration and air-conditioning to 37 technicians from various Government and private institutions.

The training, delivered by Eritrean professionals, combined theoretical and practical components. Its primary aim was to enhance the technicians' skills and promote the adoption of environmentally friendly and energy-efficient technologies.

Mr. Kibrom Asmerom, Acting Head of the Ministry's Environmental Branch, stated that the objective of the training was to familiarize technicians with the evolving refrigeration and air-conditioning technologies, as well as their maintenance.

Mr. Semere Yohannes, Head of Environment in the Northern Red Sea Region, emphasized that the program was part of ongoing efforts to develop the capacity of technicians engaged in the maintenance and operation of refrigeration and air-conditioning systems. He also stressed the importance of sustaining the training program to enable technicians to keep pace with ever-changing technological advancements.

Highlighting the significance of the training in their daily work, the trainees noted that the knowledge they gained would help them address challenges that may arise in their workplaces.

As part of the training, participants visited a fish storage facility and a gas cleaning hub to observe practical applications of the concepts they had learned.