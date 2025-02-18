Eritrea: Training On Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning

18 February 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Massawa — The Ministry of Land, Water, and Environment has provided training on refrigeration and air-conditioning to 37 technicians from various Government and private institutions.

The training, delivered by Eritrean professionals, combined theoretical and practical components. Its primary aim was to enhance the technicians' skills and promote the adoption of environmentally friendly and energy-efficient technologies.

Mr. Kibrom Asmerom, Acting Head of the Ministry's Environmental Branch, stated that the objective of the training was to familiarize technicians with the evolving refrigeration and air-conditioning technologies, as well as their maintenance.

Mr. Semere Yohannes, Head of Environment in the Northern Red Sea Region, emphasized that the program was part of ongoing efforts to develop the capacity of technicians engaged in the maintenance and operation of refrigeration and air-conditioning systems. He also stressed the importance of sustaining the training program to enable technicians to keep pace with ever-changing technological advancements.

Highlighting the significance of the training in their daily work, the trainees noted that the knowledge they gained would help them address challenges that may arise in their workplaces.

As part of the training, participants visited a fish storage facility and a gas cleaning hub to observe practical applications of the concepts they had learned.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.