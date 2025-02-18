Eritrea: 'Indomaso' Award Presented to Outstanding Students

Mendefera, 18 February 2025 - The 'Indomaso' Award has been presented to outstanding students in the Southern Region who achieved high scores in the 2023/2024 eighth-grade national examination. The award ceremony, organized in collaboration with the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students and the Ministry of Education in the region, was held on 15 February at Mendefera Stadium.

A total of 517 students who scored above 85 points were recognized for their academic excellence.

Mr. Girmay Gebru, head of the union branch, stated that the award aims to foster a competitive spirit among students. He also highlighted that Fithi Junior School emerged as the overall winner at the regional level for having the highest number of top-scoring students.

Mr. Gebremicael Okbagebriel, head of the regional education office, attributed the students' success to their dedication and the continuous support and guidance of their parents. He also called on all stakeholders, including institutions and the public, to reinforce their participation in efforts to improve the teaching and learning process.

Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, Governor of the Southern Region, congratulated the awardees and their parents. He urged all students to take full advantage of the educational opportunities available and strive for excellence in their future academic careers.

The 'Indomaso' Award has been presented annually since 2014 to students who excel in the eighth-grade national examination. Over the past ten years, a total of 3,463 students have benefited from the award.