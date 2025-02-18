Nigeria: Yes, 3,690 Nigerians Are Listed for Deportation From the U.S.

Yes, 3,690 Nigerians are listed for deportation from the US

IN SHORT: Several Facebook posts claim that 3,690 Nigerians face deportation from the US. According to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's non-detained list of foreign nationals, this claim is true.

Donald Trump first served as president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. He started his second term as president in January 2025 by signing executive orders affecting among others immigration, climate change and foreign aid.

An executive order is a legislative tool which allows a US president to issue legally binding orders to the federal government.

During his second inaugural speech, Trump declared a state of emergency at the country's southern border with Mexico.

He said all illegal entries would be stopped immediately, and his administration would begin returning "millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came".

It is in this context that several Facebook posts claim that 3,690 Nigerians will be deported from the US.

One such post reads: "About 3,690 Nigerians living in the United States of America are on the verge of being deported back to their home country as US immigration continue serious raids across the country in search of immigrants to deport."

These Facebook posts have been flagged as possibly false by Meta's fact-checking system. So we investigated.

Claim is correct

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, is an agency that imposes federal laws governing border control, customs, trade and immigration.

A document obtained by Fox News from ICE showed that 1,445,549 immigrants were on the agency's non-detained list.

By November 2024, they were already on final deportation orders or in deportation proceedings.

According to the document, 3,690 Nigerians were on the final orders of removal.

Nigerian news agencies such as Punch, Arise News and Tribune have also - accurately - reported that 3,690 Nigerians are facing deportation from the US.

The claim is true.

