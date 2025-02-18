Liberia: Court Summons LBS Director-General Eugene Fahngon Over Child Support Case

18 February 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Garmah Lomo

Paynesville — The Paynesville City Magisterial Court, presided over by Stipendiary Magistrate William G. Saygah, has cited the Director General of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), Eugene L. Fahngon, to appear for a conference over allegations of persistent non-support.

According to the court's citation, issued on Monday, February 17, 2025, Mr. Fahngon is required to appear before Magistrate Saygah on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 3:00 P.M., following a complaint filed against him by Madam Fatmata Mansaray.

Madam Mansaray informed the court that she and Mr. Fahngon share a child, Eugene Larmie Fahngon, Jr., and alleged that since 2023, the LBS Director-General has ceased providing financial support for both their child and herself, leaving them in economic distress.

Additionally, she claimed that Mr. Fahngon has threatened legal retaliation if she pursues the matter in court.

In response to the complaint, Magistrate Saygah has ordered Mr. Fahngon's appearance for an amicable resolution before any legal proceedings commence.

