Liberia: LNP Charges Banjor Resident With Murder of Coconut Seller

18 February 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Garmah Lomo

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has charged and forwarded to court 22-year-old Folley Gbanja for allegedly murdering a coconut seller, Enoch Morris, in Banjor on February 2, 2025.

According to the police charge sheet, the incident unfolded at Banjor Junction along Hotel Africa Road when Gbanja approached Morris to buy a coconut. He reportedly gave the vendor L$100 in exchange for a coconut priced at L$70. However, when Morris was unable to provide change after attempting to do so at two different locations, Gbanja became impatient.

The situation escalated when Morris allegedly remarked, "It's like you came from taking Kush, ehn!"--a statement that reportedly angered Gbanja. The accused then grabbed a wooden-handled kitchen knife from Morris' wheelbarrow and stabbed him in the thigh.

Morris attempted to flee into a nearby shop for safety, but Gbanja pursued him and inflicted a second stab wound to the thigh, causing him to bleed profusely. Witnesses rushed Morris to Redemption Hospital in New Kru Town, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by medical personnel.

Following an investigation, the police arrested Gbanja and retrieved the weapon used in the attack. The charge sheet concluded that the act was intentional, carried out with extreme disregard for human life and malice aforethought.

Based on eyewitness accounts, forensic examination, and the suspect's statements, the LNP has charged Gbanja with murder in violation of Chapter 14, Section 14.1 of the Penal Code of Liberia. He is expected to face trial in the coming days.

