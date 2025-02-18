Mauritius: Environmental Sensitivity Index Maps Developed for More Effective Oil Spill Preparedness

Oil spill preparedness and response management remains a key priority for Government. In this context, a set of 18 Environmental Sensitivity Index (ESI) developed with the technical expertise of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), were presented today in Port-Louis. The ESI comprises sensitive areas, operational and tactical maps to prepare and respond to any risk of oil spill.

The Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Rajesh Anand Bhagwan; the Junior Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mrs Joanna Marie Bérenger; and the Director of JICA, Ms Shimada Aya, were present at the presentation ceremony.

The ESI have been developed through the Technical Assistance on Enhancement of the Institutional Capacity on Oil Spill Response for Mauritius with the support of the Government of Japan. Three areas of study were identified in the ESI namely the Port Area from Le Goulet to Albion Light House; the South East region from Blue Bay to Pointe du Diable; and, the North East region from Poste de Flacq to Cap Malheureux.

In his address Minister Bhagwan recalled that recent oil spills caused by the grounding of vessels have exposed the vulnerability of our lagoons and the pressing need to further enhance the country's resilience preparedness and response. He outlined the key elements to managing a disaster namely the causes, vulnerability, preparedness, results, response and reconstruction.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening our national capacities through training programmes, exchange of expertise and provision of state-of-the-art oil spill combat equipment. Likewise, numerous projects and initiatives led by the JICA have contributed to our efforts in safeguarding the environment, coastal communities and marine ecosystems, he said.

Minister Bhagwan expressed his gratitude to Japan for supporting Mauritius in its efforts to mitigate risks and respond effectively to crises. Such collaborations, he stated, hold immense potential to further cement the longstanding relationship between Japan and Mauritius.

As for Ms Aya, she commended Mauritius for its engagement towards developing a more effective preparedness plan so as to protect the marine biodiversity and the safety of citizens. The ESI, she said, have been jointly designed by the JICA experts and local experts who were trained in oil spill preparedness and response management.

She reiterated JICA's technical assistance to Mauritius adding that Japan will provide more capacity building programmes in the future to upgrade the abilities of local experts.