Mauritius: Minister Ameer Meea Reiterates Government Support to MCAF Ltd

A meeting with representatives of the Mauritius Cooperative Agricultural Federation (MCAF) Ltd, was organised this afternoon under the chair of the Minister of Industry, SME and Cooperatives, Mr Sayed Muhammad Aadil Ameer Meea, in Port Louis. The objective was to take stock of the challenges faced by the Federation and to find solutions accordingly.

During the meeting, the Chief Executive Officer of MCAF Ltd, Mr Sachin Sookna, recalled that the Federation acts as the main representative of small sugarcane planters and the agricultural community.

He indicated that presently some 112 Co-operative Credit Societies are affiliated with the Federation, representing around 7,000 sugarcane member-planters who are cultivating sugarcane on approximately 6,500 hectares of land across Mauritius.

He dwelt on the key challenge faced by small planters, namely the shortage of labour, and requested the Minister for more access to mechanisation to facilitate agricultural processes and activities.

Furthermore the MCAF Ltd representatives sought the assistance of the Ministry for the setting up of a new method of plantation through optimising the field area for more production and increased harvest.

In addition, the help of the Ministry was also requested to back MCAF Ltd's endeavour to promote a more efficient cultivation and harvesting system through smart use of harvester, increased utilisation of mechanical fertiliser and herbicides application, along with mechanised land preparation which will reduce the costs of production.

The Minister Ameer Meea welcomed the meeting as being an opportunity for the representatives of the MCAF Ltd to share the numerous challenges being faced in the undertaking of their activities. He remained attentive to their requests and discussed potential solutions to the challenges.

The Minister also reassured the MCAF Ltd delegation that he will provide the Federation with utmost support and assistance, reiterating his resolve to help the agricultural community in their activities.