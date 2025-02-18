Algeria: African Peer Review Mechanism - African Leaders Congratulate President Tebboune On Outstanding Leadership

Addis Ababa — African leaders, gathered at the summit held February 15-16 in Addis Ababa, congratulated the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the "exceptional" success achieved by the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) under his presidency.

The Conference "congratulates the President of the APRM Forum, H.E. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, on the excellent leadership he has provided to the APRM and on the exceptional success achieved by the mechanism under his leadership," they stated in a declaration published at the end of their annual summit.

African leaders expressed "profound appreciation" for President of the Republic's voluntary contribution of USD$1 million to the APRM, commending President Abdelmadjid Tebboune "for his firm commitment to ensuring member states take full ownership of the mechanism."

The Chief Executive Officer for the APRM Continental Secretariat, Marie-Antoinette Rose Quatre, had earlier expressed her "immense gratitude" to Algeria for its voluntary contribution to support the APRM.

"I wish to convey my heartfelt thanks to Algeria for its trust in the APRM and for its unwavering commitment to pan-Africanism, African renaissance and the swift achievement of our peoples' aspirations as outlined in our African Union's Agenda 2063," Rose Quatre noted in a statement to the press during the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the financial contribution decided by Algeria.

The AU Heads of State and Government have also expressed their "deep gratitude" to the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, as well as to the Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie, Kenyan President William Ruto, and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, for their "unwavering support for establishing the privately-led, self-financed African Credit Rating Agency."