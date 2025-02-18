Algeria: African Peer Review Mechanism - African Leaders Congratulate President Tebboune On Outstanding Leadership

17 February 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Addis Ababa — African leaders, gathered at the summit held February 15-16 in Addis Ababa, congratulated the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the "exceptional" success achieved by the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) under his presidency.

The Conference "congratulates the President of the APRM Forum, H.E. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, on the excellent leadership he has provided to the APRM and on the exceptional success achieved by the mechanism under his leadership," they stated in a declaration published at the end of their annual summit.

African leaders expressed "profound appreciation" for President of the Republic's voluntary contribution of USD$1 million to the APRM, commending President Abdelmadjid Tebboune "for his firm commitment to ensuring member states take full ownership of the mechanism."

The Chief Executive Officer for the APRM Continental Secretariat, Marie-Antoinette Rose Quatre, had earlier expressed her "immense gratitude" to Algeria for its voluntary contribution to support the APRM.

"I wish to convey my heartfelt thanks to Algeria for its trust in the APRM and for its unwavering commitment to pan-Africanism, African renaissance and the swift achievement of our peoples' aspirations as outlined in our African Union's Agenda 2063," Rose Quatre noted in a statement to the press during the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the financial contribution decided by Algeria.

The AU Heads of State and Government have also expressed their "deep gratitude" to the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, as well as to the Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie, Kenyan President William Ruto, and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, for their "unwavering support for establishing the privately-led, self-financed African Credit Rating Agency."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.