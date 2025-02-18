Rwanda: Robertinho Eyes Double With Rayon Sports

Tuesday, February 18

Rayon Sports head coach Roberto Oliveira Gonçalves do Carmo 'Robertinho' insists his team must win every game ahead of them if they are to win the double Rwanda Premier League and Peace Cup double.

Rayon are currently three points clear at the top of the table in the league while they put one foot in the quarterfinals of Peace Cup after 2-1 at Umuganda Stadium last week.

Robertinho, whose side welcomes Rutsiro FC to Kigali Pele Stadium in the second leg on Tuesday, said the entire group has their eyes on the double.

"The league and Peace Cup have reached a crucial stage, which means we must win every game to boost our hopes of winning the two trophies," Robertinho said.

"Everyone who is coming to play against Rayon will want to beat us; so we must be ready for every game. We are enjoying every moment but we have to be careful because losing one game can cost us," he added.

Rayon last won the Peace Cup in 2023 and he warned his players that they still have a long way to go to win it this season.

"Players are fit and ready for the challenge. It is a tough competition but we have to prepare every game and win each of them," the Brazilian-born trainer noted.

In other fixtures, Bugesera FC will host Amagaju FC who travel to Nyamata with a 2-1 advantage while Gasogi United will be hoping to secure a ticket to the quarterfinals when they host AS Muhanga.

The winner of Peace Cup will get an automatic ticket to the 2025-26 CAF Confederation Cup.