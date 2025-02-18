Rwanda: RPL Recap - Title Race Heats Up As Football Fraternity Honours Fallen Kiyovu Fan

The match day 17 action of Rwanda Premier League produced big moments that proved decisive over the weekend.

Rayon Sports stayed at the summit of the table with a hard fought 2- 1 victory over cross town rivals Kiyovu Sports but they are still looking over their shoulders with APR keeping press on them under intense pressure

Etincelles also continued their resurgence under new head coach Innocent Seninga with a convincing 2-0 victory over Mukura Victory Sports.

In all, 20 goals were scored in week 20 with Rayon Sports being the only team which won away. Times Sport brings to you 6 takeaways from week 17.

Title race intensifies as Rayon and APR secure wins

Rayon Sports defeated Kiyovu Sports 2-1 on Saturday while APR also beat AS Kigali 2-1 on Sunday with striker Mamadou Sy netting a stoppage time winner. Just three points separate the two arch rivals with the Blues leading the pack with 40 points.

The remaining 13 games promise so intense and both teams will be hoping one will slip even before their crunch meeting in week 27. Rayon are led by skipper Kevin Muhire who has provided 11 assists this season in the RPL as well as current league top scorer Fall Ngagne who has banged in 13 goals.

APR on the other hand are not that prolific but they play as a team and they can fight till the end as they did against Mukura and AS Kigali.

Football fraternity honours fallen supporter Kiyovu fan Aziz

Kiyovu Sports' renowned fan Aziz Harerimana passed away within the week and the club paid respects to him before their crunch clash against Rayon Sports over the weekend.

The local football governing body (FERWAFA) also paid tribute to the famous fan who was also a great supported of Amavubi.

With the gesture, FERWAFA and the Premier League Board have shown that supporters are key actors of the game and have deserve to be honored and given needed respect from the football fraternity. If they are not even alive, their legacy still lives on.

AS Kigali's poor game management

AS Kigali have themselves to blame as they could have either beaten APR or earned a point from Sunday's clash. With the scores at 1-1, the Citizens' forward Osee Iyabivuze missed two glorious chances in the 92nd and 93rd minutes before Mamadou Sy punished them with the 94th minute winner.

With the pair tied at 1-1, the best was for AS Kigali to apply game management and not to panic. They could have played the ball among themselves in an advanced position.

However, they rather looked jittery and APR used their experience to score a last-gasp goal to win the day.

Time for Vision and Kiyovu to lift themselves up is now

Vision FC were hammered 3-0 by Muhazi United at Ngoma while Kiyovu Sports also lost 2-1 to Rayon Sports at Kigali Pele Stadium all on Saturday.

There are still 13 games left and it is too early to say they will be relegated but one thing is for sure. It doesn't look good for the two teams. They have to lift up their game and start winning games if they are to escape relegation.

The pair are 4 points behind 14th-placed Muhazi United and they must do extra work if they are to catch up. Time and tide waits for no man and the tie for the two teams to start their revival is now.

Chukwuma proving why he deserves enough playing time

Since signing for Police FC from Begesera FC at the start of the 2023-2024 season, Chukwuma Odili has virtually been a fringe player. He doesn't start games and sometimes he doesn't even make the bench.

The Nigerian player has proven to be a great asset for Vincent Mashami recently and all he needs is adequate playing time to build up his confidence. Gradually, it seems Mashami is beginning to have faith in him.

Chukwuma started his third game this season against Marines FC on Sunday and he scored a brace and provided 2 assists as the law enforcers won 4-0. He was named as the club's man of the match.

Seninga making early impact at Etincelles

Experienced trainer Innocent Seninga replaced sacked Mailo Nzeyimana as head coach of Etincelles FC and he is really making his impact noticed by club hierarch and the fans alike.

Seninga has picked 6 points from the past two games of the second round if the league campaign, scoring 3 goals and keeping two clean sheets. His side travelled to Huye Stadium to beat Amagaju 1-0 and on match day 17, he defeated Mukura Victory Sports 2-0 at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu.

Etincelles were wallowing around the relegation zone at the end of the first round but they have now moved to 10th position on the league table with 20 points. It is evident Seninga can achieve the top 10 target set for him by the club if he keeps the momentum.