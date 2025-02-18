Liberia: LTA Acting Commissioner Calls for Legislative Support to Tackle Network Outages in Southeastern

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) Acting Commissioner, Patrick Honnah, made a compelling case before the Liberian House of Representatives, urging lawmakers to provide essential support in addressing the persistent network outages affecting the southeastern region of Liberia.

In his address on Monday, February 17, during a public hearing before the House Standing Committee on Posts and Telecommunications, Commissioner Honnah outlined the severity of the connectivity issues that have left residents in many parts of the southeast without reliable communication services.

During the session, Honnah, who is also the acting commissioner for Consumer, Public Affairs, and Universal Access, highlighted the critical distinction between 2G and 4G networks, explaining that while the 2G network has long been used globally for voice calls, the increasing demand for faster data services has rendered it inadequate for modern communication needs. The 4G network, which facilitates high-speed internet and data connectivity, is essential for meeting today's communication requirements, especially in the context of a growing digital economy. Yet, the lack of reliable network infrastructure, particularly in the southeastern parts of Liberia, has left many communities without access to essential services.

"These outages are more than just an inconvenience; they represent a significant barrier to communication, education, business, and emergency services for the people in the southeastern region," said Honnah. "We cannot allow this issue to persist. It is time to take decisive action to ensure that all Liberians, regardless of where they live, have access to the communication services they deserve."

To address these connectivity challenges, Honnah proposed a solution that would leverage the resources of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA). He suggested that the LTA could use its Universal Access Funds to construct new telecommunications towers in areas where mobile network operators (NMOs) are currently unable or unwilling to expand due to economic constraints. These new towers would be pivotal in extending network coverage, particularly in rural and underserved regions of southeastern Liberia.

"Mobile network operators have expressed difficulty in expanding coverage to certain areas due to economic reasons. However, with the support of the LTA, we can step in and help build the necessary infrastructure to ensure that these communities are not left behind," Honnah explained. "By constructing towers in underserved areas, we can improve coverage and ensure that all Liberians have reliable access to mobile and internet services."

The Acting Commissioner's call for legislative support was central to his plea. He emphasized that while the LTA could play a crucial role in implementing these solutions, the backing of the legislature would be essential to make the projects a reality. He urged lawmakers to prioritize this issue, not only as a matter of national development but as an urgent public necessity.

"We need the support of the legislature to move these projects forward," Honnah stated. "Your backing will enable us to take the necessary steps to expand mobile network coverage, reduce network outages, and foster greater connectivity throughout the country. This is a vital issue that affects every Liberian, and we need to act now to address it."

The Acting Commissioner underscored the broader implications of improving the country's communication infrastructure. Reliable and widespread network coverage, he argued, is not just about convenience--it is a fundamental component of economic growth, social development, and public safety.

"Access to communication services is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity. It affects how people do business, how students access education, and how families stay connected. It also impacts our ability to respond to emergencies," Honnah added. "For Liberia to move forward and participate fully in the digital age, we must ensure that every region has equal access to modern communication services."

Honnah's remarks were met with support from various lawmakers, who acknowledged the importance of addressing the network outages and the need for a coordinated response. Several members of the House expressed their commitment to working with the LTA and other stakeholders to find solutions to the problem.

"We recognize the urgency of this issue, and we are committed to doing everything we can to support the expansion of network coverage across the country," said one representative. "This is about bridging the digital divide and ensuring that no one is left behind."

As the public hearing concluded, Commissioner Honnah reiterated his call for immediate action and legislative support to address the network outages in southeastern Liberia. He emphasized that the collaboration between the LTA, mobile network operators, and the legislature would be crucial to ensuring the success of the proposed solutions.

"We all have a role to play in addressing this issue," Honnah said. "It is time for us to come together and work towards a more connected Liberia, where every citizen has access to the tools they need to succeed in the modern world."