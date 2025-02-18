Liberia: MOJ Clarifies Role in Controversial Release of Rep. Bility's Son

The Ministry of Justice has come under scrutiny for shifting blame over the controversial release of the son Nimba County Representative Musa Bility, who was recently charged with multiple non-bailable offenses.

In a press statement signed by Jutonu Y. Kollie, Director of Press and Public Affairs, the Ministry displayed a release order from Criminal Court "C" noting that it was the court that authorized Peach Bility's release from the Monrovia Central Prison.

The Ministry dismissed allegations in news reports, public statements, and social media commentary that it had a hand in his release, labeling them as false and misleading.

"Defendant Peach Bility was released from the Monrovia Central Prison on November 15, 2024, upon the orders of His Honor A. Blamo Dixon, Resident Circuit Judge, Criminal Court 'C.' Attached is a copy of the release from Criminal Court 'C.' The Ministry of Justice kindly requests the public to engage the Ministry for accurate and transparent explanations," the statement read.

Peach Bility was arrested in March 2024 by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) at Miami Beach for illegal drug and firearm possession. Authorities confiscated 21.4 grams of Kush, 500 grams of marijuana, a single-barrel gun, an orange-colored firearm, and a black pistol with ammunition.

He was subsequently charged with the possession of an unlicensed firearm and the sale and distribution of illegal drugs both non-bailable offenses under Liberian law. However, in December 2024, credible reports emerged that Rep. Musa Bility had visited his son's prison cell, and shortly after, Peach Bility was mysteriously released without facing trial, raising concerns over the integrity, independence, and fairness of Liberia's justice system.

Initially, Representative Bility expressed his disappointment following his son's arrest, pledging to support the legal process even if it resulted in his son's imprisonment. Yet, Peach Bility's release, just weeks after his father's prison visit, has fueled public skepticism.

Witnesses have since spotted him in Kakata City, reportedly enroute to Nimba County, driving a vehicle linked to his father's foundation marking a stark contrast to his prior status as an accused drug offender.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With drug addiction and trafficking wreaking havoc across Liberia, the abrupt release of Rep. Bility's son has intensified debates over whether the law is applied equally. Many individuals accused of lesser crimes remain detained in overcrowded prisons, while Peach Bility walks free, reinforcing concerns about privilege and selective justice in Liberia's legal system.