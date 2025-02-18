Kenya: ABSA Bank Uganda Sponsors 10 Golfers for Prestigious 2025 Magical Kenya Open

Kampala — Absa Bank Uganda has reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing Ugandan golf talent by sponsoring a team of 10 players to compete in the esteemed 2025 Absa Magical Kenya Open.

The golfers will participate in the Pro-Am event on February 19, ahead of the main four-day tournament running from February 19 to 23 at the renowned Muthaiga Golf Club, the "Home of Golf." The event is expected to attract 144 elite players from various countries, offering Ugandan golfers a prestigious international platform to showcase their skills.

As part of its sponsorship, Absa Bank Uganda will cover flights and accommodation for the amateur players. Additionally, professionals who qualify for the main event will receive a financial support package of $4,745 each to facilitate early travel, practice sessions, and seamless participation in the tournament.

In total, Absa Bank Uganda has committed sh100 million towards the 2025 Magical Kenya Open experience. This investment covers accommodation, meals, transport, tournament entry fees, caddy fees, and branded golf merchandise for the selected Ugandan players.

Speaking at the official flag-off ceremony, Absa Uganda's Interim Managing Director, David Wandera, an avid golfer himself, extended his best wishes to the players, emphasizing the bank's long-term support for Ugandan golf.

"Last year was a historic moment for Uganda as Ronald Rugumayo became the first Ugandan player to make the cut at a DP World Tour tournament. We are proud to have contributed to his journey and remain committed to fostering golf talent in Uganda. This marks the seventh year of our sponsorship, bringing the total number of Ugandan players we have supported to 63," Wandera remarked.

This latest sponsorship continues Absa Uganda's tradition of supporting local golfers at the Magical Kenya Open Pro-Am. In 2023, the bank sponsored 10 players with a UGX 97 million sponsorship package, further solidifying its role in advancing the sport in Uganda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Uganda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We take great pride in the achievements of Uganda's golf community. Our players continue to make significant strides on the global stage, and we are honored to be part of their professional journey. This sponsorship aligns with our purpose of empowering Africa's tomorrow, one story at a time," Wandera added.

Through initiatives like this, Absa Bank Uganda is reinforcing its dedication to the growth of golf in Uganda, ensuring local talent gains access to international opportunities and recognition.